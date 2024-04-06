Andhra Pradesh: Services of Babu Jagjivan Ram remembered on his 116th birth anniversary

VIJAYAWADA : The life of former Deputy Prime Minister and egalitarian Babu Jagajivan Ram serves as an ideal example, encouraging individuals to draw inspiration from his journey and nurture their talents, said Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) K Harshavardhan.

He, along with Social Welfare department director Vijaya Krishnan, APSWREIS Secretary Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, APSCCFC Limited managing director S Chinaramudu, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 116th birth anniversary during a programme organised at Dr BR AMbedkar -Babu Jagjivan Ram at Vijayawada Lenin Centre on Friday.

Harshvardhan highlighted Babuji’s significant tenure as a Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, spanning over 30 years, during which he served in various departments such as Labour, Agriculture, Food, and Employment-Rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram were grandly observed at the headquarters of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Friday. On this occasion, additional commissioner (General) Mahesh, additional commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi, and corporation staff paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram’s portrait.

Mahesh highlighted Jagjivan Ram’s invaluable role as a member of parliament.