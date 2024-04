VISAKHAPATNAM : Severe heatwave conditions are expected in approximately 179 mandals, while an additional 209 mandals across the State are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday.

On Friday, 94 mandals recorded severe heatwave and 159 mandals witnessed a heatwave.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre has issued a yellow warning for Saturday, indicating that heatwave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over districts such Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu, and Tirupati. Additionally, hot, humid, and discomforting weather is expected in isolated places over the remaining districts.

Temperature above normal forecast

The prevailing mainly south-westerly dry air and high solar insolation are expected to drive maximum temperatures to exceed 40°C in many places across Rayalaseema and a few districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Temperatures may be above normal by 2 to 4°C during these days. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 41°C and 43°C at a few places in Rayalaseema and interior South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and between 33°C and 37°C over the districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday, hot, humid, and discomforting weather is likely in isolated places across the region. On Monday, hot, humid, and discomforting weather is anticipated in isolated places. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The IMD Amaravati Centre has advised people to take precautionary measures while venturing outdoors between 11 am and 3 pm.