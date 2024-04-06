Andhra Pradesh: SRM university hosts 18th chapter of distinguished lecture series

VIJAYAWADA : SRM University-AP convened the 18th chapter of its esteemed University Distinguished Lecture (UDL) series under the auspices of the Easwari School of Liberal Arts.

This enlightening session showcased the expertise of Prof Thomas Blom Hansen, the Reliance-Dhirubhai Ambani Professor & Department Chair, Department of Anthropology School of Humanities and Sciences Stanford University, USA. The lecture delved into the topic of `Interiority Design: Liberal Arts Education in India’ providing insights into the evolving landscape of liberal arts education within the Indian context.

Addressing the gathering, SRM-AP vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora stated, “We are a university that provides unique learning experiences; this UDL is part of that learning.’’

His address underscored the significance of liberal arts and interdisciplinary learning. During the lecture, Prof Thomas Blom Hansen remarked on the need for liberal arts education in India to shape well-rounded individuals capable of addressing multifaceted challenges and embracing diverse perspectives.

Prof Hansen’s remarks emphasised the relevance and transformative potential of liberal arts education, enabling students to introspect and cultivate a deeper understanding of the world around them. The 18th chapter of the University Distinguished Lecture (UDL) concluded with an interactive Q&A session.

The event also saw the presence of Registrar R Premkumar.

A token of appreciation was presented to Thomas Blom Hansen by Prof Vishnupad, Dean-Easwari School of Liberal Arts, along with Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean-Research; Prof G S Vinod Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr Ayesha Parveen Haroon, Head and Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology; Dr J P Raja Pandiyan, Assistant Professor-Department of Chemistry.