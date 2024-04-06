Andhra Pradesh: Will decentralisation move secure YSRC a hat-trick win in Bapatla Assembly segment?

GUNTUR : Bapatla Assembly constituency is set to witness a tough fight as YSRC is eyeing to secure a hat-trick win, while the TDP is striving to make its mark in the segment.

While the YSRC has fielded sitting MLA Kona Raghupathi, the TDP has nominated industrialist and philanthropist Vegesana Narendra Varma.

The constituency had been a bastion of the Congress since its inception in 1952 with majority of voters belonging to the Reddy community.

However, the Congress vote transferred to the YSRC with sitting MLA and former deputy speaker Kona Raghupathi winning the seat two consecutive times in 2014 and 2019.

The Kona family has a strong influence in the area as Kona Raghupathi’s father Prabhakar Rao was elected as MLA from the constituency three times in 1967, 1972, and 1948.