Congress promises Special Category Status to AP in election manifesto

VIJAYAWADA : According Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh has figured in the manifesto of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The State Congress has been demanding fulfilment of all the assurances made at the time of bifurcation, besides implementation of all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. However, the other assurances made under the APRA have not figured in the Congress manifesto.

The Congress has been fighting for SCS, apart from completion of Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project, which was given national project status, and also setting up of Central institutions mandated as per the APRA.

The YSRC, which included SCS in its 2019 manifesto, had raised the issue in Parliament But, it has not succeeded in its efforts. The YSRC has been drawing a flak from the Opposition for not able to get SCS to the State. It has to be seen if the YSRC will include the SCS once again in its election manifesto or not, said a political analyst.