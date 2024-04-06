Contestants take all precautions to beat the summer heat

VIJAYAWADA : As the summer heatwave is raging, politicians in the State are feeling the heat. With the political heat intensifying, they are left with no other option but to campaign and visit the households. They are cutting short of their campaign and limiting outdoor visits to morning and evening hours.
An MLA candidate from North Coastal Andhra said, “We are carrying buttermilk and water bottles not just for us but also for our cadre to protect them from the summer heat.”
Speaking to TNIE, Parvathipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao said, “The rise in temperature has been affecting our election campaign. We have been taking all necessary precautionary measures to protect us from the scorching heat.’’
He added that they have been conducting the election campaign from 6 to 11 am and from 4 to 8 pm.
“Even that time also we are carrying buttermilk, water and ORS packets to avoid dehydration. This is a crucial time for all the political parties as there are only 38 more days to face the polling. At the same time, we have a huge responsibility to protect our followers from the heatwave,’’ he said.
On the other hand, they are also using mass media and social media platforms for election campaign instead of hitting the roads during the high temperature. “The campaign is limited to mornings and evenings. Even if we go out for campaign, there will not be much response as people will not even come out of their houses due to heat. At the same time, we can’t risk our own health,’’ a YSRC ward incharge in Visakhapatnam South Assembly segment told TNIE.
In Rayalaseema, where people experience severe hot and humid conditions in summer, some are going ahead with their campaign without much difficulty.
Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said, “This hot conditions are common to me as I hail from a farmer family. Even though it is difficult to meet the people during summer as my Lok Sabha segment is very large, I am visiting every village and meeting households to seek votes.’’
Nandyal MLA Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy said he cannot put on hold the poll campaign citing heatwave. “I want to meet every family and every voter to explain what I have done in the last five years. I have already toured the constituency thrice during party programmes like ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’, but I do not take it for granted at this crucial juncture,’’ he added.