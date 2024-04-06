Contestants take all precautions to beat the summer heat

VIJAYAWADA : As the summer heatwave is raging, politicians in the State are feeling the heat. With the political heat intensifying, they are left with no other option but to campaign and visit the households. They are cutting short of their campaign and limiting outdoor visits to morning and evening hours.

An MLA candidate from North Coastal Andhra said, “We are carrying buttermilk and water bottles not just for us but also for our cadre to protect them from the summer heat.”

Speaking to TNIE, Parvathipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao said, “The rise in temperature has been affecting our election campaign. We have been taking all necessary precautionary measures to protect us from the scorching heat.’’

He added that they have been conducting the election campaign from 6 to 11 am and from 4 to 8 pm.

“Even that time also we are carrying buttermilk, water and ORS packets to avoid dehydration. This is a crucial time for all the political parties as there are only 38 more days to face the polling. At the same time, we have a huge responsibility to protect our followers from the heatwave,’’ he said.