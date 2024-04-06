Fishers injured in boat fire off Visakhapatnam coast rescued

VISAKHAPATNAM : Five fishermen sustained severe burns, while four others suffered minor injuries, following a fire accident aboard a fishing boat approximately 65 nautical miles from Visakhapatnam on Friday. Promptly responding to the distress call, the Indian Coast Guard deployed its patrol vessel, ICGS Veera, to the scene of the incident.

Upon arrival, the Coast Guard provided immediate first-aid to the injured crew members before transporting them to Visakhapatnam. The injured individuals were subsequently transferred to KGH Hospital for further medical treatment. The vessel involved in the accident belonged to Kakinada Harbour, with its crew members also originating from Kakinada.

Despite the ordeal, all crew members were reported safe by JD Fisheries, albeit with some sustaining injuries. The Indian Coast Guard took the necessary actions to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew.

The injured individuals were brought to the dockyard by the Coast Guard vessel, ICGS Veera, at around 8 pm. Upon instructions from the DM&HO, Visakhapatnam, all nine victims were swiftly shifted to KGH Hospital with the assistance of three ambulances.

“The Indian Coast Guard vessel, ICGS Veera, was informed of the incident in the afternoon and promptly proceeded to the designated area. Upon reaching the scene, the coast guards administered first-aid to the fishermen. The cause of the accident remains undetermined,” officials said.