Joined hands with BJP, Janasena to ensure anti-incumbency vote does not get split: Chandrababu Naidu

PEDAKURAPADU: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Janasena, BJP and TDP joined hands to rid Andhra Pradesh of the ruling YSRCP and ensure that the anti-incumbency vote does not get divided.

Addressing a public meeting at Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour, the former chief minister said that the NDA partners banded together for the future of Andhra Pradesh.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has already given a call to the people that they all should join hands to rid the state of this evil (YSRCP).

"The TDP, Janasena and the BJP joined hands keeping in view the future of all of you," Naidu said.

He said that the state endured a nightmarish five-year-rule under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Under the YSRCP government, Naidu said that a great injustice has been done to the Muslim community.

The TDP leader assured the community that he will personally take responsibility for their safety.

Naidu said the TDP has been a part of the NDA previously but there was no injustice towards the Muslim community.