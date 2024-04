KAKINADA : A probe has been ordered into the death of a two-month-old male baby at a Sishu Griha in Kakinada. The Sishu Griha is run under the Integrated Child Protection Society (ICPS) of ICDS. District collector J Nivas ordered ICDS officials to probe the reasons for the death of the infant.

Though the death took place in the wee hours of April 3, it came to light on Friday.

According to officials, six infants were being taken care of in the Sishu Gruha. These children, some of whom were abandoned, have been brought from various parts of the erstwhile East Godavari district. The details of the babies have been uploaded on the child adoption webportal of Andhra Pradesh government.

According to officials, a daily wage worker gave birth to the infant two months ago. She and her husband came to Kirlampudi in search of work from Guntur.

‘Ill mother decided to give away infant for Rs 1 lakh’

Through a mediator, they got an offer to give the baby for adoption to a couple from Kirlampudi. As the woman was suffering from illness, they decided to give away the infant for Rs 1 lakh.

On February 27, when the adoptive parents took the infant to a pulse polio centre for polio drops, the health staff and Anganwadi workers sensed a foul play and asked the woman how she got the baby. After coming to know that the baby was illegally adopted, they reported it to Kirlampudi police.

Based on the recommendation of the child welfare committee, the infant was shifted to Sishu Griha on March 15.

According to ICDS Project Director K Praveena, the male child was temporarily shifted to the child welfare society in Rajamahendravaram on March 15. From there, after primary health check-up at the Kakinada GGH, the baby was shifted to the Sishu Griha.