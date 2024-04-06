Lanka Dinakar accuses Andhra government of favouring 2 pvt firms for wind power generation

VIJAYAWADA : BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has charged the State government with committing violations to benefit Axis Energy Ventures India Limited.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP headquarters here on Friday, Dinakar alleged, “On April 29, 2015, NREDCAP (Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) approved the Project Implementation Agreement with Suzlon Energy Limited - Axis Energy Ventures India Pvt Ltd for wind power generation of 3,000 MW and 1,000 MW wind, solar and hybrid in a phased manner between 2016 and 2021. However, not a single step has been taken so far to carry out the project.”

“An important point is that CM Jagan cancelled the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) in 2019. However, the PPA was not cancelled for Suzlon and Axis Energy. The State government extended incentives to the two firms under AP Wind and Solar Power Policy-2015 and Industrial policy 2015-20. How and why were the old policies applicable to these firms? he asked.