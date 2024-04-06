MCC violation: CEO serves notice on Ayyannapatrudu for comments against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has asked TDP senior leader Ch Ayyannapatrudu to respond to the complaint filed against him by the YSRC for his alleged comments on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy linking him to the recent Vizag drug bust.

The CEO also issued notices to Ayyanna, following a complaint by the YSRC against the social media posts of TDP senior leaders K Atchannaidu and Ch Ayyanapatrudu. The posts by the TDP and its leaders pertained to the recent controversy over the alleged withdrawal of money to pay contractors rather than for disbursing pensions to the poor.

The CEO, in the notice, said the posts on social media were found to be in violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. The CEO directed Ayyanna to explain his stand on the derogatory posts against the YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy within 48 hours.

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and a report will be sent to the Election Commission of India for further appropriate action,” the notice read.

CEO to receive complaints on poll related matters

CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena announced that if any political party or association or individual wants to submit a complaint/representation to the CEO on election related matters, they can submit it directly to the CEO between 4 and 5 pm on all working days, and on public holidays, if the CEO is available.

In case the CEO is not available to receive such complaint, it can be handed over to the Additional or Joint CEO.