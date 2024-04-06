NDA arrives at common agenda for LS campaign in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA : The NDA alliance partners -- TDP, BJP and JSP -- have started their coordination meetings at the parliamentary constituency level across the State. Representatives of the tripartite alliance are chalking out plans to take up coordinated campaign for the victory of NDA candidates in the polls.

At the coordination committee meeting of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, the alliance partners have arrived at a common agenda for campaigning. They include fight to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, new railway zone with Waltair Division as an integral part, completion of Polavaram project, and bringing Godavari water to Vizag for drinking and industrial needs, demand for introduction of more trains to Vizag, development of Vizag as IT, tourism and industrial hub to create lakhs of jobs, steps to control port pollution and protection of government lands.

The meeting was attended by TDP parliamentary constituency incharge Gandi Babji, BJP district president Ravinder Reddy and JSP leader Bolisetti Satyanarayana. Vizag MP candidate M Sribharat and MLA candidates coming under the Lok Sabha constituency also participated in the meeting. It also discussed formation of booth level committees and also verification of voters lists once they are published to thwart any electoral practices by the ruling party.

Similar meeting was held in Vijayawada Lok Sabha segment, in which TDP contestant Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and other candidates participated. The meeting discussed the need to chalk out a common agenda for campaign and hold public meetings in all the seven Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha segment.

“We will formulate a common manifesto with the issues concerning Vijayawada parliamentary segment and strive to win all the segments to present as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan,’’ he said.

BJP Vijayawada West candidate Y Satyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) said, “The people are ready to revolt against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its failure on all fronts.”

Meanwhile, State BJP chief D Purandeswari started her campaign in Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency after offering prayers at Dwaraka Tirumala temple in Eluru.