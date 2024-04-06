Raghu Rama joins TDP in Chandrababu Naidu’s presence

VIJAYAWADA : Narasapuram MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (RRR) joined the TDP in the presence of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at a public meeting held in Palakollu on Friday night. RRR was elected as an MP on YSRC ticket. He turned a rebel within a year after his election and recently resigned from the ruling YSRC. He had aspired to contest from Narasapuram as a candidate of TDP-JSP-BJP combine. But, he was not given the ticket.

Welcoming RRR into the TDP fold, Naidu said Raju had fought for five years against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to save democracy. Jagan had stopped Raju from entering his own constituency and the police tortured him a whole night. “The YSRC government has arrested us for fighting on behalf of farmers, youth and common people. There is no law and order in the State, and there is no security for people under the YSRC government,” Naidu said.

Thanking Naidu for inducting him into the TDP, RRR said the NDA alliance is going to register a massive win in the elections. The entry of RRR into the TDP has fuelled speculation that there may be some changes in the seats and candidates in the tripartite alliance.