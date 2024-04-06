Special focus on problematic areas to curb ID liquor sale in Vijayawada, says district Collector

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the NTR district administration and police department has laid their undiverted focus on eradication of illicit distilled liquor, District Collector Senapati Dilli Rao said that they are continuously monitoring the activities of such identified manufacturing units and other problematic villages in the district.

The officials informed the Collector that more than 25 villages in the district, mostly located in G Kondur, A Kondur, Paritala and Kanchikacherla mandals, are prone to manufacture the illicit distilled liquor and also transporting to other places.

Speaking to TNIE, the Collector said that special teams comprising revenue and police department were formed and strengthened all the border checkposts to control the flow of money and liquor.

Stating that the teams will collect information pertaining to the manufacturing units and will raid the places, Delhi Rao said that concerned police station house officers were instructed to act tough on such illegal activities.

The Collector also said the incidents of operating belt shops in remote villages came to his notice. “As many as 369 cases were registered and seized 4,300 litres of illicit distilled liquor in the district during various enforcement drives conducted from the commencement of election code,” informed the Collector. He further went on to say around `5 crore worth unaccounted cash, gold and liquor was seized so far during the checks.

On the other hand, NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata also carried out sudden inspections at Jaggayyapet, A Kondur and G Kondur mandals and warned ID liquor manufacturers of stringent action would be initiated against those for violating ECI directions. He also said special branch and special party police are visiting all the identified problematic locations and villages and creating awareness on the evil effects of consuming illicit distilled liquor.