YS Sharmila launches election campaign, targets brother Jagan Mohan Reddy

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and the party’s Kadapa MP candidate YS Sharmila Reddy on Friday launched her election campaign with a scathing attack on her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the side of the person who is accused of murdering their uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy.

On the first day of her campaign in Kadapa, from where YS Avinash Reddy is contesting as an MP on YSRC ticket, Sharmila was accompanied by Narreddy Sunitha, the daughter of slain leader Viveka. The sister-duo launched a scathing attack against their brothers Jagan and Avinash.

“If YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter is contesting as an MP today from Kadapa, it is because of Jagan. The YSRC president has given ticket to contest against a person who has killed his uncle,’’ Sharmila said and asserted that murderers should not be elected to Legislative bodies.

She asked the people to decide whether they will support her, who is fighting for justice, or Avinash Reddy. “Not just Avinash Reddy, who is indulging in the politics of murder, but Jagan should also be defeated for protecting an accused,” she said.