YS Sharmila launches election campaign, targets brother Jagan Mohan Reddy

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and the party’s Kadapa MP candidate YS Sharmila Reddy on Friday launched her election campaign with a scathing attack on her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the side of the person who is accused of murdering their uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy.
On the first day of her campaign in Kadapa, from where YS Avinash Reddy is contesting as an MP on YSRC ticket, Sharmila was accompanied by Narreddy Sunitha, the daughter of slain leader Viveka. The sister-duo launched a scathing attack against their brothers Jagan and Avinash.
“If YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter is contesting as an MP today from Kadapa, it is because of Jagan. The YSRC president has given ticket to contest against a person who has killed his uncle,’’ Sharmila said and asserted that murderers should not be elected to Legislative bodies.
She asked the people to decide whether they will support her, who is fighting for justice, or Avinash Reddy. “Not just Avinash Reddy, who is indulging in the politics of murder, but Jagan should also be defeated for protecting an accused,” she said.
‘Avinash not sent to jail, despite evidence’
Sharmila said both YSR and Viveka used to be the main leaders of Kadapa district and have been supportive to the people in their hard times.
“Viveka was murdered five years ago. The accused involved in the murder are roaming freely. There are articles of evidence like phone call records, Google Maps and others which prove that Avinash is the accused.
The case is not moving forward and Avinash has not been sent to prison for even a single day, Sharmila said.
On the first day of the bus yatra which commenced from Amagampally in Sri Avadhuta Kasinayana mandal in Badvel constituency, Sharmila travelled for 50 kilometers and was greeted by women and supporters of the YS family. Some captured selfies with her as the bus passed by.
Sharmila also took a swipe at Jagan for pledging the interests of the State with the BJP. “None of the assurances made during bifurcation of the State were fulfilled,” she said, adding that Special Category Status and Kadapa Steel Plant still remain only on paper.
Meanwhile, former MP Killi Kruparani joined the Congress in the presence of Sharmila. The former Union minister switched over to the YSRC from the Congress before 2019 elections. Kruparani had resigned from the ruling YSRC two days ago.