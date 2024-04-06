YSRC is set to achieve thumping win: Audimulapu Suresh

Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, has been facing a peculiar situation in every election due to the change in his Assembly constituency. Earlier, he has successfully contested from Santhanuthala Padu and Yerragonda Palem in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district. Now, he is contesting from Kondepi. In an interview with IVNP Prasad Babu, Audimulapu Suresh, expressed his views on various issues.

How are you seeing the winning prospects in Kondepi?

It is quite natural that anybody feels pain when he develops a bond with a place in due course and when time comes to leave it. I am also experiencing the same. Earlier, I had represented SN Padu and Y Palem Assembly segments. Now, I am contesting Kondepi. As a disciplined member of the YSRC, I will just follow the party line, without a second thought. After all, the party leadership always thinks about the success of the party and partymen and the public well-being. Now, all is well. Wherever we go, people are affectionately welcoming us and expressing that they are happy with the welfare and schemes and development programmes of the YSRC government, besides assuring us of their support in the elections. It gives me immense pleasure to receive their love and affection everywhere.

What is your opinion on the present political scenario of Prakasam district and the State?

In my observation and understanding, the political scenario in the district as well as in the State is all good for the YSRC to retain power with a thumping majority. A majority of the people are really happy with the YSRC government’s development programmes and welfare schemes. All the sections of society are getting welfare benefits. Every village is witnessing development with new school, secretariat, health clinic, Rythu Bharosa Kendra and other buildings. Women are extremely happy with our housing and welfare programmes.

What are your plans to develop Kondepi?

I have many plans with an ultimate goal of comprehensive development of the constituency. Soon after taking over the segment incharge, I have got allotment of funds for various link roads and other basic infrastructure. I have prepared a comprehensive plan for the overall development of the constituency with focus on industrial development to generate large scale employment for the local youth. A model housing scheme will be implemented for the poor people of the constituency. Emphasis will also be laid on improvement of drinking and irrigation water supply in the segment.

What is your opinion on the present row over stoppage of disbursement of social security pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries through volunteers?

It is very unfortunate that the main opposition and its affiliated people lodged complaints against the volunteers, which prompted the Election Commission of India to issue orders, barring volunteers from disbursing social security pensions. As a result, a large number of physically challenged and old people are unable to get their pensions in time at their doorstep. As announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we will make the volunteer system a permanent one in our second term.