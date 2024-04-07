Andhra Pradesh: RRR tops in Lok Sabha attendance, Galla second

VIJAYAWADA: Narasapuram MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (RRR) stood out among the MPs elected from Andhra Pradesh with a record 98% attendance, one of the aspects that is generally taken as a yardstick to assess the performance of an MP.
Raju entered the Lok Sabha as a YSRC member, but later rebelled and left the party. On the other hand, the MP with the least attendance from AP was Bapatla Lok Sabha member Nandiagam Suresh with 35%. He is set to contest from the same Lok Sabha seat.
As per the data compiled by PRS Legislative Research, which is based on various details collected from both Houses of Parliament and methodically analysed, the performance of each MP was published. The PRS Legislative Research adopted attendance, participation in debates, questions asked both stared and non-stared, number of private bills moved as attendance to gauge the performance of the MPs of the 17th Lok Sabha.
AP has 25 Lok Sabha seats and in 2019, the YSRC secured 22 MP seats and TDP three. For Tirupati, a byelection was held after the demise of Balli Durga Prasad of YSRC. M Gurumoorthy of YSRC won the seat in the byelection. In a sense, 26 MPs represented the State in the 17th Lok Sabha.
When attendance of the MPs was taken into consideration, Raju came first, TDP MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev second with 87%, followed by Araku YSRC MP Goddeti Madhavi third with 86%. Anakapalle YSRC MP Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi and Anantapur YSRC MP Talari Rangaiah secured joint fourth place with 85% attendance. As per the data, only one MP secured above 90%, eight MPs between 80% and 90%, and seven MPs between 70% and 80%.
The number of MPs from the State with an attendance of less than 50% were two. They are Suresh (35%) and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy (42%), As regards the number of questions raised in the house, the number one spot goes to Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, who raised 379 questions, followed by Raju with 376 questions. Though his attendance was less compared to others, Avinash Reddy raised 365 questions in the House. Suresh, who asked just eight questions, figured at bottom in the list.
The number of MPs, who asked more than 300 questions was 10. The MP who participated in the highest number of debates was Jayadev with 89 debates, followed by Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu of TDP with 85, and Narasaraopeta YSRC MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu with 81.