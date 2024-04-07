Andhra Pradesh: RRR tops in Lok Sabha attendance, Galla second

VIJAYAWADA: Narasapuram MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (RRR) stood out among the MPs elected from Andhra Pradesh with a record 98% attendance, one of the aspects that is generally taken as a yardstick to assess the performance of an MP.

Raju entered the Lok Sabha as a YSRC member, but later rebelled and left the party. On the other hand, the MP with the least attendance from AP was Bapatla Lok Sabha member Nandiagam Suresh with 35%. He is set to contest from the same Lok Sabha seat.

As per the data compiled by PRS Legislative Research, which is based on various details collected from both Houses of Parliament and methodically analysed, the performance of each MP was published. The PRS Legislative Research adopted attendance, participation in debates, questions asked both stared and non-stared, number of private bills moved as attendance to gauge the performance of the MPs of the 17th Lok Sabha.

AP has 25 Lok Sabha seats and in 2019, the YSRC secured 22 MP seats and TDP three. For Tirupati, a byelection was held after the demise of Balli Durga Prasad of YSRC. M Gurumoorthy of YSRC won the seat in the byelection. In a sense, 26 MPs represented the State in the 17th Lok Sabha.