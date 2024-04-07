CM Jagan looting State in every manner: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the five-year rule of the YSRC is a nightmare for the people of the State, TDP supremo N Chandrabbau Naidu said the power-hungry Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does not mind even to take away the lives of the people to remain in power. “Jagan is looting the State in all ways and the sand has become a money spinning business for him,” he said.

Addressing public meetings at Krosuru and Sattenapalli in Palnadu district as part of ‘Praja Galam’ on Saturday, the TDP chief said atrocities against all sections had gone up in the State in the past five years. A local YSRC leader called a Muslim woman a thief when she was returning home after performing Namaz at a local mosque. “When this has happened for an innocent Muslim woman, one can easily imagine what will be the fate of others,” he observed.

The TDP has been part of the NDA since 2014, no injustice was done to any Muslim during the previous regime. “I have come before you to assure you all full security as the people of the State are now more worried about their safety and security besides guarantee to their lives,” he said.

Naidu said he has come before the people along with the support of the Jana Sena Party and the BJP as he is keen to ensure that the anti-incumbency vote does not split. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has already given a call to the people that they all should join hands to get rid of the YSRC. The TDP, the JSP and the BJP joined hands keeping in view the future of the people of AP, he asserted.