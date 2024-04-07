IMA unveils manifesto for next 5 decades to solve healthcare issues

VIJAYAWADA: To address public health concerns and the current electoral environment, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has unveiled a comprehensive Health Manifesto aimed at shaping the nation’s public health trajectory for the next five decades. The IMA-AP body unveiled the manifesto at the IMA headquarters in Vijayawada on Saturday.

President-Elect Dr G Nanda Kishore emphasised the importance of maintaining the integrity of modern medicine and voiced concerns over attempts to integrate various systems of medicine. He stated, “Integrative medicine poses a threat to patient care and safety. We demand a halt to attempts to integrate different systems of medicine in the best interests of our people and the integrity of medical practice.”

Honorary General Secretary Dr P Phanidhar highlighted the urgent need for legislative measures to protect healthcare professionals from violence. “Violence against doctors and hospitals has become a grave concern. We urge the enactment of a strong Central Act to deter such acts of violence and ensure the safety of healthcare institutions,” she remarked.

Past President Dr V Ramprasad mentioned that the manifesto also addresses taxation issues in the healthcare sector, calling for the withdrawal of GST on essential healthcare products and services. Additionally, it advocates for reforms in medical malpractice laws and emphasises the need for equitable access to healthcare for all sections of society.

The document underscores the importance of strategic reforms in government healthcare schemes like Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and stresses the need for increased employment opportunities for medical graduates across the country, he added.

Past Honorary General Secretary Dr MA Rahaman stated that the IMA’s manifesto represents a roadmap for transforming India’s healthcare landscape and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.