Jagan became subservient to BJP, says Sharmila

KADAPA: APCC chief YS Sharmila continued her tirade against her brother and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said he became subservient to BJP, which their father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had strongly opposed. “How can such a person claim to be heir of YSR legacy,” she questioned on the second day of her bus yatra in Kadapa parliament constituency

Addressing meetings after offering prayers in Ameen Peer Darga (Peda Darga) on Saturday, the Congress leader said the BJP is going ahead with the communal agenda and it is a pity that Jagan too is following the same script. “Jagan should explain to Muslims, why he failed to keep his promise of Rs 15,000 salary for Imams and starting a Muslim bank,” she asked while asserting that it is Congress, which has always stood by Muslims and minorities.

Sharmila sought to know if both YSRC and TDP support BJP, which has denied special category status to Andhra Pradesh and so is the case with the Kadapa steel plant.

“Had YSR alive, the Kadapa steel plant would have already been functioning,” she averred. The Congress leader said the sitting Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy has not bothered to raise the issue of the steel plant even once in Lok Sabha.