Rebel trouble continues to daunt Telugu Desam in Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: Even a week after the announcement of TDP candidates, the rebel trouble seems to be continuing for official nominees in several constituencies of Vizianagaram district.

Rebels in Cheepurupalli, Srungavarapukota, Gajapathinagaram and Vizianagaram Assembly segments have stayed away from the TDP election campaign, causing confusion among the cadre.

The TDP leadership had named Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao for Cheepurupalli, Kolla Lalitha Kumari for Srungavarapukota, Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju for Vizianagaram, Kondapalli Srinivas for Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituencies.

Several aspirants, including Kimidi Nagarjuna (Cheepurupalli), Gompa Krishna (Srungavarapukota), Meesala Geetha (Vizianagaram), and Kondapalli Appalanaidu (Gajapathinagaram) expressed their resentment against the TDP leadership over the selection of candidates. They even threatened to field independent candidates as rebels against the TDP official nominees. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh called up several dissident leaders and explained the reasons for allotment of party tickets to new faces. Lokesh urged them to strive for the party victory in the elections by promising to do justice to them, sources said.