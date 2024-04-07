SCR to run four special trains between TG, AP

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run four special trains in order to clear the passenger rush as the state grapples with a heatwave.

The first special train, from Kacheguda to Tirupati, will take a halt at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, and Renigunta stations in both the directions. The second special train, from Secunderabad to Narsapur, will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Jn, and Palakollu stations. However, during its return, it will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda stations.