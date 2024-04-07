TDP-BJP-JSP alliance will sweep elections in Andhra: Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari said that the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance will sweep the coming elections in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the party workers here on Saturday, she said that the coordination among the supporters of TDP, BJP and JSP would do miracles in the coming elections.

Purandeshwari further said that she would reside in the city and tour the constituency extensively by meeting the public in the coming days. “Being a daughter of TDP founder NT Ramarao, who stole Telugu people’s hearts, I assure the people of Rajamahendravaram region to develop the constituency through holistic approach,” she explained.

Making a scathing attack on the YSRC government, she said that the ruling party has destroyed all natural resources in the State. “People are frustrated with the bad governance and are eager to teach a befitting lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the BJP State chief said.

Party State in-charge Siddartha Singh, TDP candidate Adireddy Srinivas, JSP candidates Kandula Durgesh and Battula Balaramakrishna, Kovvur candidate Muppidi Venkateswara Rao and others took part in the meeting.