We have transformed Kadapa: AP Deputy CM

Kadapa City has achieved a major transformation as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken up infrastructure development at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore in the last five years, asserted Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Affairs) SB Amzath Basha. In an interview with S Nagaraja Rao, SB Amzath Basha highlighted the development projects taken up in his home constituency Kadapa and his vision to develop it further in the next five years.

What are your chances of winning the election for the third consecutive time?

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid emphasis on development and people’s prosperity. We have turned Kadapa into a medical hub. Brahmasagar has been rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 570 crore. Road infrastructure in the city has been strengthened. Kadapa is making strides in development. I am set to achieve hat-trick win.

What are your development plans for the next five years?

When heavy rains lash Kadapa, some low-lying areas are getting water logged. We are constructing 12 stormwater drains at a cost of Rs 69 crore to solve the inundation problem in the city. We have also taken up measures to solve the drinking water problem on a permanent basis. Drinking water pipe lines will also be laid.

What is your answer to Opposition TDP criticism that there is no development in Kadapa in the last five years?

We are providing evidence for the infrastructure development works executed in Kadapa city. The development achieved by Kadapa in the last five years is clearly visible in the form of major infrastructure projects, which include strengthening of road network and beautification of city.

What is your reply to TDP chief Naidu’s criticism that the YSRC government ignored the development of Muslims?

The YSRC government is committed to the welfare of Muslims. Several initiatives have also been taken for their economic uplift. The State government had provided Rs 14.05 crore for Haj pilgrimage. Minorities in Andhra Pradesh are more happy, compared to their counterparts in other States in the country.