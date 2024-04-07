YSRC, BJP go all out to win Etcherla Assembly segment

SRIKAKULAM: Etcherla Assembly segment has been one of the bastions of the Telugu Desam (TDP) since its inception. Though the Etcherla Assembly constituency is in the Srikakulam district, it falls under the Vizianagaram Parliament segment. Kavali Prathibha Bharathi, who won the Etcherla seat five times and served as MLA, minister, and speaker of the legislative assembly from 1983 to 2004, lost to Kondru Murali Mohan Rao with 5,689 votes in the 2004 elections.

Though the majority population of the Etcherla Assembly segment belongs to Turpu Kapu, it has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) since its emergence. Garnering support from the SC community, Meesala Neelakantam won the seat under the Congress banner in the 2009 elections.

Later, the TDP candidate Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao emerged victorious in the 2014 elections. However, with constant efforts by YSRC, Gorle Kiran Kumar, who unsuccessfully fielded in the 2014 election, won the seat against Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao with 18,711 votes majority in the 2019 elections.

Anticipating the same results in the coming elections, the ruling YSRC has roped in the sitting MLA. Meanwhile, this time the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance has fielded BJP high command nominated candidate N Easwar Rao, who hails from Kamma community.

The TDP top brass swapped Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao to the Cheepurupalli Assembly segment in Vizianagaram district and nominated Kalisetti Appalanaidu, who also belongs to the Etcherla Assembly segment, for the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency.