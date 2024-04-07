YSRC leader ‘pulls’ Muslim woman’s burqa, arrested

KURNOOL: Nandikotkur police on Saturday arrested a YSRC leader for allegedly pulling a Muslim woman’s burqa and misbehaving with her.

The accused was identified as Keshavareddygari Srinivasa Reddy, coopted member of Nandikotkur municipality, and he was also former ward councillor.

Circle Inspector G Prakash Kumar said the accused abused and pulled the burqa of the woman while she was sitting in front of her house at Saibabapeta on April 4. It was occurred while she was leaving for Shahi Masjid for Ramzan prayers. Based on a complaint lodged by S Aliya Begum, a case was booked on Friday under Sections 341, 354 (B), and 509 of the IPC. The accused was arrested on Saturday.