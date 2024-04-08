Ambati terms Naidu ‘political dancer’ for forging alliances

VIJAYAWADA: In a vehement rebuttal to the comments made by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu against him in a recent public meeting, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu described the former chief minister as a political dancer.

Speaking to mediapersons in Sattenapalle, Rambabu said, “Everyone says I dance. Yes, I do. But what about Pawan Kalyan standing behind Chandrababu Naidu? Does he not dance? While I dance during the Bhogi festival, Pawan does it for money. Unlike Babu, I don’t dance for political alliances.”

Taking exception to Naidu’s comments that Ambati, though being an irrigation minister, does not know anything about his department, dared the TDP chief for a debate on the Polavaram project to make it clear who knows what. He reiterated that Naidu was the reason that the Polvaram project remained incomplete.

Mocking the TDP chief of taking in rejected leaders of the YSRC, Ambati questioned where the three people —Lavu Krishna Devarayulu, Janga Krishna Murthy, and Kanna Lakshminarayana —sitting beside him in the Sattenapalle public meeting came from.

“It was Jagan Mohan Reddy who gave political life to Krishna Devarayulu. When asked to contest from Guntur, he refused and climbed the ‘bicycle’ (TDP poll symbol). Similarly, Janga Krishnamurthy was made MLA and MLC by YSRC, but he betrayed the party. Kanna Lakshminarayana’s politics are known to all. He was one of the worst critics of Naidu, but today sits behind him, as Naidu denounces me,” he said.

Mocking the actor-politicaian, Ambati quipped, “Pawan campaigns for two days, falls sick for five.”