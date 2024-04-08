Andhra police relaunch ‘foolproof’ e-challan app

VIJAYAWADA: The State Police relaunched the e-challan application to prevent any irregularities in the system across the State.

This move came after the traffic police e-challan scam came to light six months ago, where a revenue loss of at least Rs 30 crore per month was reported.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) developed the new application to replace the older version. Currently, the latest mobile application is under the initial stage of operations. It will come fully operational in all the police stations across the State by the end of April. No middlemen nor any private company will be involved in the maintenance of the application, as the MORTH and National Informatics Centre (NIC) are technology partners.

The decision to go for a revised e-challan application came after the State police unearthed a major scandal, involving transactions through e-challans to the tune of Rs 36.55 crore by the son-in-law of a retired director general of police (DGP) and two others.

Subsequently, the State government approached MoRTH to develop a similar Android-based mobile application for police under the pan-India project, which is being developed by NIC. “The new application enables a comprehensive digital solution for enforcement of traffic rules and transparency in the collection of fines from violators,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.