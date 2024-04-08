APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy likens Jagan to Kumbhakarna

KADAPA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy, along with her cousin sister N Suneetha Reddy, went hammer and tongs against sitting MP YS Avinash Reddy and the YSRC during the Congress poll campaign on the third day in Kadapa district.

After consoling the family of Srinivas Yadav at Pendlimarri, who was allegedly killed in an attack, she suspected the involvement of the followers of Avinash and Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy in it.

“Police tried to protect the accused. Even when the victim’s family named the accused, the name was not mentioned in the FIR. When the incident became an issue, an SI was suspended, but justice was not done to the family. Should people of Kadapa vote for leaders like these?” she asked.

Continuing to describe the YSRC as a party steeped in blood, she likened her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Kumbhakarna, and said he woke up just six months before the elections. “But it has not benefited the State or the region. All the projects, including irrigation projects and Kadapa steel plant, have remained confined to foundation stones,” she observed.

Countering the criticism levelled at her by her uncle Ravindranath Reddy, she questioned why he remained silent when he knew the facts about the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. “He says I went to Telangana. Yes, I did go there and defeated KCR. Now, I am needed in Andhra so I came here,” she asserted. Suneetha Reddy also found fault with Ravindranath Reddy’s comments on Sharmila and the murder of her father Vivekananda Reddy. “My father wanted to see Sharmila as Kadapa MP. Please give your mandate to her,” she said.