APSDMA issues heatwave alert in 93 mandals today

VIJAYAWADA: There is no respite from the scorching summer with mercury levels increasing day by day. On Sunday, as many as 455 places reported temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius across the State.

As many as 77 places reported daytime temperatures above 43 degrees C, with the highest daytime temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Chagalamarri in Nandyal district, Kaligiri in Nellore district, followed by 45.6 degrees Celsius in Janakavaram Panguluru of Bapatla district, 45.4 degrees Celsius in Khajipet and Simhadripuram of YSR district, 45.2 degrees Celsius in Vijayapuri of Palnadu district.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for isolated places across the State on Monday and Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecasted severe heatwave conditions in two mandals and heatwave conditions in nearly 93 mandals on Monday.

Around 20 mandals in Vizinagaram and 11 mandals in Anakapalle are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath said that 107 mandals experienced severe heatwave conditions and 235 mandals heatwave on Sunday.

Among the 107 mandals that suffered severe heatwave conditions, 20 were in Vizianagaram, 16 in Prakasam, 12 in Anakapalle, 10 in Tirupati district, eight in Palnadu, four each in Paravathipuram Manyam, Annamaya, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam districts.

Kurmanath advised people, particularly elders, pregnant women, not to venture out during the daytime. He advised the people to hydrate themselves with ORS and home-made drinks such as lassi, buttermilk etc.,

Braving the scorching summer heat, politicos continued with their electioneering as the D-day was approaching fast. On the other hand, the demand for soft drinks, ice creams, and tender coconut water increased manifold.

