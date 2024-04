VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for destroying Amaravati and also thwarting the progress of farmers who gave away their valuable lands for the capital region development.

As his Praja Galam yatra entered Krishna district, Naidu raised concerns over Amaravati and lambasted the YSRC president for his three-capital plan.

“How can Jagan, who cannot repair damaged roads, build three capitals?” he quipped. Addressing a gathering at Pamarru on Sunday, the former chief minister pointed out that under his governance, the outer ring road and airport were built in Hyderabad, besides the development of the IT sector.

“Under Jagan’s rule in Andhra Pradesh, people from the capital region are moving to Hyderabad for daily wage work. Had I been in power, Amaravati would have become the number 1 capital in the country,” Naidu claimed.Pointing out that 29,000 farmers gave 35,000 acres through land pooling scheme for Amaravati, the TDP chief said, “If Amaravati would have been developed, the government would have had 10,000 acres of land, thereby generating a significant revenue for the State. Jagan’s actions thwarted this potential progress.” He recalled that Jagan began his destructive regime by demolishing the Praja Vedika.

Lashing out at the YSRC government for neglecting development of the State, Naidu highlighted that he had built the Pattiseema project and provided water to fields in Krishna region. “My dream is to complete the Polavaram project, interlink rivers and ensure water supply for two or three crops in the Krishna Delta.