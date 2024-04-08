Kasu, Yarapathineni leave no stone unturned to win Gurazala segment

GUNTUR: As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the YSRC is determined to make a clean sweep in Palnadu by winning all the seven Assembly constituencies for the second consecutive time. Gurazala is a key constituency in Palnadu. Sitting YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy has locked horns with former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, who won the seat in 1994, 2009, and 2014. The two leaders have levelled charges and countercharges of corruption against each other, leading to rise in political heat in the constituency.

In the last elections, Kasu, grandson of former chief minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, got the support of Janga Krishna Murthy, a BC leader. Later, Janga was made an MLC.

Janga hoped that the YSRC would allot Gurazala seat to him as part of its commitment to social justice and BC empowerment. Much to his dismay, the YSRC has fielded Kasu.

Again from Gurazala. Disappointed by YSRC’s decision, Janga resigned from the party and joined the TDP.

Political analysts are of the view that the entry of Janga into the TDP helps it gain strength, besides garnering the support of BCs. Strongly determined to win Gurazala at all costs, Kasu and Yarapathineni are leaving no stone unturned to win the people’s trust.