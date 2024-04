VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a blistering attack on TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a sadist and also blamed him for the suicide of Gitanjali, a woman beneficiary of his government’s housing scheme. Incidentally, Jagan repeated the ‘sadist’ remark against Naidu on a day when the Election Commission of India served notices on him for similar comments against the Opposition leader.

On the 10th day of Memanta Siddham campaign that entered Prakasam district, Jagan alleged that Naidu was responsible for the death of elderly men and women by stopping volunteers from disbursing pensions at their doorstep. Explaining as to why he called Naidu a sadist, Jagan said, “Naidu is a sadist because he can’t digest if something good is done to others. He is a sadist as he cannot tolerate if a poor man becomes rich.”

Adding further, Jagan said Naidu is a sadist as he created hurdles for his government’s efforts to distribute land to the poor and also for his comments that agriculture is redundant.

Jagan went on to add that Naidu is a sadist for his derogatory remarks against SCs, STs and BCs. “Naidu is a sadist as he created hurdles to the government’s plans to introduce English medium in government schools. Naidu is a sadist for comparing Andhra Pradesh, which has transferring benefits to the poor, to Sri Lanka that crumbled due to economic crisis,” Jagan thundered.

“Not just Naidu, the entire gang supporting him are sadists for their derogatory remarks against the volunteers. Naidu is also the biggest sadist as he is responsible for the death of Gitanjali, a beneficiary of housing scheme, by posting derogatory posts on social media through his psychos,” he said.