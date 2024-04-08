Pawan vows to take up VSP issue with Centre, prevent privatisation

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a vitriolic attack on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday accused the ruling party of turning Andhra Pradesh into the drug capital of India.

Additionally, Pawan also assured the people to take up the issue of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with the Central government and see ensure that it is not privatised.

Addressing a public gathering in Anakapalle as part of his Varahi Vijaya Bheri Yatra, the actor-politician vowed to save the State from the evil clutches of the YSRC and protect the future generations. “People who have witnessed the misrule of Jagan are eagerly waiting for the NDA to form the government in the State,” he asserted and sought people’s blessings and mandate for JSP Anakapalle Assembly candidate Konatala Ramakrishna and BJP MP candidate CM Ramesh.

Further, the JSP chief said his party took a step back and engineered the tripartite alliance for the sake of protecting the future of the State. “I had said that I would not let the anti-YSRC vote to split. I have succeeded in doing that by forging the tripartite alliance,” he explained.

Pawan remarked that the JSP, in its efforts to strive for the development of the State, sacrificed the seats it wanted to contest, though it was capable of contesting from more constituencies.

Accusing Jagan of restricting the number of Amma Vodi beneficiaries to 44 lakh even though 83 lakh were eligible, he called the Chief Minister “a liquor trader, who destroyed families”.