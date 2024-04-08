TDP and JSP to conduct joint public meetings in Godavari districts soon

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan are set to conduct joint public meetings in the days to come. It will be the first time the duo will address joint meetings after the tripartite alliance of the TDP, BJP, and JSP was finalised.

The two leaders are likely to address four meetings in a span of two days in the erstwhile Godavari districts, sources said. They added that the duo is likely to address public meetings at Tanuku and Nidadavole on April 10, followed by P Gannavaram and Amalapuram on April 11.

They addressed a joint meeting in December 2023 to mark the culmination of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra. Later, the two leaders had addressed another meeting at Tadepalligudem to launch the campaign of the TDP in March. The BJP was not invited to the meeting as it had not joined the alliance by then.

After the tripartite alliance was finalised, Naidu and Pawan shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district.