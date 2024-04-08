Two killed, five hurt in accidents at two pharma firms

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two people were killed and five others were injured in separate incidents at two industries located in JN Pharma City, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) within the Parawada police station limits in Anakapalle district.

According to Factories Inspector at Alkali Metals Company Narayana, a leakage of methyl nitrate gas occurred around 4:30 am, resulting in the death of one individual identified as 33-year-old Ch Ramana.

Additionally, five others were injured and transferred to KIMS Hospital for medical treatment. The injured individuals have been identified as Raveendra (28), V Apparao (53), Y Gopalarao (41), A Srinivasa Rao (38), and S Sivakumar (43).

In another incident at Aurobindo Pharma, one person succumbed to fatal injuries during the pressure testing of a vacuum tray dryer. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old A Govind.

Meanwhile, CPM Anakapalli District Committee demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the deceased and better medical care for the injured workers. They also sought a thorough investigation into the accidents.