Unkept promises for two decades and migrations hit Rajampet segment

KADAPA: Unfulfilled promises from over two decades ago have taken centrestage in Rajampet during the election season.

Of late, Rajampet Assembly constituency has become synonymous with neglect, residents in the region said. They lamented that even during the reorganisation of the districts in the State, Rajampet was not made the district headquarters.

Formed in 1952 in the Madras Presidency, Rajampet Assembly constituency has witnessed 16 elections to date and has been represented by different parties, including the Communist Party, Congress, Swatantra Party, TDP, and YSRC.

While the YSRC has replaced incumbent MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy with undivided Kadapa Zilla Parishad chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, the TDP has fielded former ZP chairperson Suvasi Bala Subrahmanyam.

To compensate the Meda family, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made Mallikarjuna Reddy’s brother Meda Raghunatha Reddy a Rajya Sabha member.

The constituency has six mandals under its purview: Rajampet, Siddavatam, Vontimitta, Nandalur, Veeraballe, and T Sundupalle. In the 2019 elections, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy defeated Bathyala Changal Rayudu of TDP with a majority of 35,272 votes. In 2014, too, Mallikarjun Reddy had won from the segment, but on a TDP ticket.

A look at the demography shows that Rajampet has Balija, Reddy, Raju, BC, SC, and ST voters. While Reddy and Balija communities play a vital role in determining the poll outcome, the contenders have also focussed on BCs and SCs, as they too can influence the results.

Residents are unhappy that the government medical college, which was expected to be established in Rajampet, is now being built in Madanapalle.

They have expressed dissatisfaction over Rayachoti being made the district headquarters. They have also raised concerns over the government’s failure in setting up an alternate industrial unit following the closure of Hyderabad Allwyn, which used to provide jobs for 1,000 people.