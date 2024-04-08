Vemireddy & wife not leaving TDP, denounce false propaganda

NELLORE: In a strong rebuttal to recent social media rumours, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (VPR) and his wife Prashanthi Reddy reiterated their unwavering allegiance to the TDP at a press conference held at their residence in Nellore on Sunday.

TDP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate VPR, and TDP Kovur contender Prashanthi Reddy vehemently denounced the dissemination of false propaganda suggesting their departure from the TDP. Both reiterated their unwavering commitment to contesting on behalf of the TDP, dismissing the rumours as baseless and fabricated.

According to VPR, the malicious campaign against them is fuelled by the inability of their detractors to accept the overwhelming support they have garnered. He accused their adversaries of resorting to misleading tactics to undermine the trust of the electorate in their candidacy.

Emphasising the falsehood of the rumours circulating on social media, both VPR and Prashanthi Reddy attributed the misinformation to the concerted efforts of individuals from rival political parties seeking to discredit them. They urged their supporters to remain vigilant.

VPR clarified that there are no internal conflicts within the TDP, and expressed confidence in their rapport with all members of the party. He cited the overwhelming response from the people as evidence of their popularity, and urged supporters to remain steadfast in their commitment to victory in the upcoming elections.