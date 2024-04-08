VIJAYAWADA: Nandipati Padma Reddy, a Member Judge of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) said the World Health Organisation is playing a crucial role in raising awareness about public health precautions globally.

She took part as a guest speaker at the World Health Day seminar organised by Vidyalaya School at the Venkateswara function hall in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The conference commenced with the lighting of the holy lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Reddy emphasised the importance of both physical and mental health for students’ future success, stressing the need for students to develop communication skills, particularly in English, to enhance their mental well-being.

Boppana Venkata Vijayabhaskar, the Director of Vidyalaya, presided over the event and discussed methods for addressing mental disorders at the student level, providing examples. He expressed gratitude for Padma Reddy’s presence and emphasised the significance of inspiring students through interactions with esteemed individuals.

The seminar featured contributions from Homoeopathic Doctor Ummareddy Srinivasa Reddy and Narsa Reddy, along with the participation of students, parents, staff, and well-wishers of Vidyalaya School.