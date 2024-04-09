8 turncoats among 21 JSP candidates contesting for ’24 AP Assembly elections

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, during his Vaarahi Yatra, had assured several supporters of a party ticket. But after forging an alliance with the TDP, all those promises got swept away in vote-sharing calculations. Several party workers were left red-faced once the candidates were announced as leaders who had recently switched over from other parties to the JSP were nominated.

After announcing that his party would contest 24 Assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats, Pawan Kalyan took a step back after reaching an agreement with BJP and decided to contest only 21 MLA seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

After the ‘IVR Survey,’ the candidates were finalised and the initial list of five candidates was included in the list of 18 candidates released later. For the two Lok Sabha seats—Kakinada and Machilipatnam— the party has nominated Uday Srinivas Tangella, an entrepreneur-turned-politician who started his political career with JSP, from Kakinada, while for Machilipatnam seat, Vallabhaneni Balashowry, the incumbent from the segment who shifted to JSP from YSRC, was given a ticket.

Later, the JSP chief changed the candidature of Railway Koduru and named Arava Sridhar as the new JSP candidate in place of Yanamala Bhaskar Rao. Sridhar has TDP roots and joined JSP a few days before his candidature was announced.

Former deputy speaker and TDP leader Mandali Buddha Prasad was made the candidate for Avanigadda. He had joined the JSP just three days before his candidature was announced. Mandali’s nomination came as a shock to Vikruthi Srinivas who was aspiring for the ticket. Vizag South candidate Vamsi Krishna Yadav was a YSRC MLC before he joined Jana Sena three months ago.