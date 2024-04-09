Annaiah Chiru lends a helping hand to Tammudu

VIJAYAWADA : Film actor Chiranjeevi donated Rs 5 crore to his brother and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan when the latter called on him in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chiranjeevi gave the cheque as a donation to Jana Sena’s party fund. The JSP chief was scheduled to resume his campaign on Monday in Andhra Pradesh, but did not as he was suffering from fever.

Chiranjeevi gave his blessings to his youngest brother and handed over the donation to be used for election purposes. His brother Naga Babu was around when Chiranjeevi gave the donation. Chiranjeevi was on sets for Vishwambhara in Muchintal near Hyderabad when Pawan Kalyan called on him. When the three brothers met at one place, an emotional scene unfolded, with Pawan Kalyan touching the feet of his eldest brother and seeking his blessings.

“Jana Sena Ku Vijayosthu, Vijayee Bhava’, said Chiranjeevi, wishing victory for his brother in his endeavours.

Chiranjeevi’s donation to the JSP comes as a shot in the arm for the party. The gesture is perceived to have sent a message that Chiranjeevi, who has considerable clout and respect among the Kapu community, is with his brother’s party, though not directly involved.

Besides boosting the image of JSP among Kapus, the development might also help improve the poll prospects of Pawan, who is contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency and facing criticism from Kapu leaders like Mudragada Padmanabham.

Chiranjeevi floated his political outfit Praja Rajyam in 2008 and contested the 2009 elections. However, he later merged his party with Congress, and later became a Rajya Sabha member and Union Minister for Tourism. However, after 2014, the megastar became inactive in politics.