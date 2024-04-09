APSDMA issues heatwave alert for 39 mandals today

VISAKHAPATNAM : Hot and humid weather conditions are expected across districts of Andhra Pradesh, with a likelihood of a heatwave on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Amaravati center predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Similar weather patterns are anticipated over SCAP and Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday.

North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places, along with thunderstorms.

Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are also possible, accompanied by hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather in isolated areas.

In South Coast Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, dry weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a potential for hot, humid, and uncomfortable conditions in isolated places. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), a heatwave is expected in 39 mandals on Tuesday, including three in ASR, 11 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 13 in Srikakulam, and 12 in Vizianagaram. On Monday, one mandal in Annamayya district experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 36 mandals recorded heatwaves.

Officials to monitor drinking water distribution

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to monitor the drinking water distribution through the canal system using drones from a control room at the district-level to arrest the pilferage of water. Taking stock of the drinking water situation with officials and district collectors on Monday, the CS said water has been released from Prakasam Barrage and Nagarjuna Sagar Project through Bandar, Eluru, Ryvus, Buckingham Canal and Nagarjuna Sagar Right Main Canals to fill the summer storage tanks. He instructed the Collectors not to sanction leaves to the teams for next 10 days till the release of water from NSP is stopped. Officials were advised to create a special diagram and monitor the day-to-day water levels in summer storage tanks, and canals.

He also took stock of the MGNREGS works and said that it is the right time to provide work to the job card holders in every habitation. He asked the officials to forward the proposals for new works under MGRNEGS, which will be finalised by a state-level screening committee.