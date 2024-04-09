Development of Palnadu possible only with YSRC, asserts Anil

What do you think about your opponent Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu’s decision to resign from YSRC and join the TDP?

I don’t understand why he switched parties. He resigned from the YSRC because he was asked to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha seat. However, in some instances he has been saying that he can win as Guntur MP without even campaigning, whereas in other instances he has claimed that the YSRC leadership deliberately asked him to contest from the constituency, where the party is at a disadvantage, and the TDP has a stronghold. If he is so confident about his abilities, why did not he accept the party’s decision and contest from Guntur. The same person who hailed YSRC’s governance a month ago is now criticising the Chief Minister. His selfish intentions are clearly visible to the people.

The opposition claims that development of Palnadu is not possible with a non-local candidate like you.

I don’t think it is necessary for a contender to be a local candidate so as to understand the people’s problems. What is important is to be in touch with the public, which I have been doing for the past two months. Although Lavu hails from the region, his major focus was on urban areas. He was not able to establish any connection with the rural population, who are a majority in Palnadu. I can bet that if we both go to a remote village, people will be able to recognise me easily and not him. This is because I am an honest leader. Although my comments are aggressive, I speak my heart which connects to the people.

What are the major problems in the region?

Drinking water scarcity is a major problem, especially in Gurazala and Macherla constituencies. Many farmers have also expressed that completing Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation project would provide sufficient irrigation water to them. Some other local issues, including pending railway projects, and better road connectivity, also need to be addressed.

In 2019, YSRC had emerged victorious in Palnadu by winning in all seven Assembly constituencies and Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. Do you think history will repeat?

Absolutely. The Chief Minister’s governance, including welfare schemes and development, speaks for itself. Over the last five years, sectors such as education and health have seen remarkable reforms like never before in the State and in the country. People realise that the development of Palnadu is only possible with the YSRC. Majority of people have benefited from the schemes and have already decided which party to vote for. We can clearly witness the desperation in opposition leaders. Moreover, CM Jagan’s visit to Palnadu will further improve our winning chances.

You have served as an MLA and as a cabinet minister. If elected, do you think you will be a successful MP?

Yes, I do. I have served as a two-time MLA and I know how to connect with people and represent them. This, I think, can make me a better MP, whose job is not only to focus on the development of the region, but also to be available for the people.