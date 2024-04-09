Long-pending projects likely to spell doom for Dharmana, Thammineni in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM : With the fast approaching of the general elections, several pending key projects in Amadalavalasa and Srikakulam Assembly segments are likely to spell doom for sitting MLAs Dharmana Prasada Rao and Thammineni Seetharam.

Following allegations that these leaders have failed to fulfil their election promises, which includes construction of Kodi Rammurthy Stadium, integrated Collector office, and a road connecting Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa, people belonging to villages falling under these constituencies have staged a protest expressing their dissent on Sunday. These recent events have become a big hurdle to the politicians visiting those villages for their election campaign.

Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa Assembly segments, represented by senior YSRC leaders Dharmana Prasada Rao and Thammineni Seetharam respectively, have been a bastion of YSRC. Seetharam won the seat five times from the Amadalavalasa Assembly segment, Dharmana Prasada Rao won as an MLA for five times, including three times from Srikakulam segment, and served as minister for over a decade.

The severely damaged and pothole-ridden Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa Road is posing a threat to commuters.

Though the present ruling YSRC government has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for the construction of the road in a stretch of 10.4-km, the road works did not commence due to various administrative reasons. During his visit in June 2022, CM Jagan has sanctioned another Rs 18 crore for the compensation and utility expenditures. However, the road construction works have not been completed due delay in payment of pending Rs 10 crore bills.

Lack of proper roads is forcing the commuters to face difficulties as the potholes on the road is not only damaging the vehicles, but also has become a serious threat claiming at least 20 lives in the past few months. Very recently, two constables working with the Railway Police had died in two separate accidents on this route.

Though the YSRC government sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the construction of Kodi Rammurthy Stadium, the works for the same have not yet started.

The government also failed to complete the construction of the integrated Collector Office with an estimated cost of Rs 116 crore. Though the works started in 2011, the works stopped in 2018 due to various reasons. Revenue Minister Dharmana cleared the pending bills worth Rs 7.5 crore and directed the officials to complete the works before January 2024. However, the officials failed to complete the works.