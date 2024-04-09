Pothina parts ways with Jana Sena

VIJAYAWADA : Pothina Venkata Mahesh, who played a prominent role in the Jana Sena in the Vijayawada region, parted ways with JSP. He tendered his resignation to the party chief Pawan Kalyan and within minutes of his resignation, he launched a vitriolic attack on the JSP chief for ruining his political career.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he did not resign out of frustration of not getting the party ticket to contest, but losing confidence in the party chief. “A leader gives future to his followers and not the one who acts in politics. I believed his words of ‘change’ but it was all for nothing,” he observed.

He accused Pawan Kalyan of not focusing on the party cadre and people are unable to understand his ideology. “He sought 25 years of great future, but could not get 25 seats for his party,” he criticised.