YSRC BC candidate hopeful of changing poll equations in kamma bastion

VIJAYAWADA : It is not an easy victory for candidates other than the Kamma community to win the Mylavaram Assembly constituency, which is a strong bastion for Kamma community for more than six decades starting from Chanumolu Venkata Rao to the recent Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad. However, the YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the risk and fielded Sarnala Tirupathi Rao Yadav from Yadava community despite facing a similar scenario when he fielded Jogi Ramesh from Gowda community back in 2014.

After the sitting YSRC MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad set aside denying the ticket to contest in the 2024 elections for the second consecutive time, he left the party and joined TDP, and obtained a ticket. Vasantha replaced former MLA and former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

According to statistics obtained from the Election Commission of India, there are a total of 2,78,919 electors in the constituency of which 1,35,457 are male voters, 1,43,443 are female and 13 are third gender voters. The constituency was established in 1955 as per the Delimitation Orders (1955).

The Mylavaram constituency has four mandals—G Konduru, Mylavaram, Reddygudem and Vijayawada rural—which consists of both urban and rural voters.

Closely observing the previous election results, people of Mylavaram never gave a chance to outsiders other than the Kamma community to succeed, irrespective of parties. Be it TDP, or Left parties, or Congress or YSRC, it is always a person from a strong community.