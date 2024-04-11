4.17 lakh students attend TOEFL preparatory exam in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : A staggering number of students from across the State flocked to their respective schools to attend the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) preparatory certification exam. With 92% of students, that is 4,17,879 out of 4,53,265 from classes 3rd to 5th, representing 19,986 schools, take part in the assessment on Wednesday, the first-of-its-kind in the State. .

Conducted by the Education Testing Services (ETS) based in Princeton, USA, the exam aimed to equip students with the necessary skills to excel in English language proficiency. The exam commenced at 10.00 am and concluded at 11.30 am in schools equipped with Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) and Smart TVs, ensuring a conducive testing environment.

AP State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) Director Pratap Reddy emphasised the introduction of TOEFL training in government schools aims to improve English language proficiency among students and familiarise them with global English usage.

ZP High School in Sambepalli mandal, Annamaiya district, principal Madithati Narasimha Reddy stated that the school utilised the IFT panel and question papers provided by SCERT to conduct the exam. To achieve this goal, students receive TOEFL preparation sessions three times a week, consisting of 1 hour-audio content sessions via smart TVs, and IFP panels, followed by assessments.

Looking ahead, another substantial cohort of 1,652,142 students from classes 6-9, hailing from 5,907 schools, is slated to undertake the preparatory exam on April 12.

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash emphasised the importance of integrity and ethical conduct in academic pursuits. He stated, “While there may be a healthy competition among schools to excel, it is imperative that we uphold the values of truthfulness and ethics above all else.”