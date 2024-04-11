Andhra Pradesh: Rivals ally in faction-hit Kurnool

KURNOOL: Followers of turncoats are finding it difficult to digest the changing scenario where their political leaders in faction-ridden undivided Kurnool district are burying their differences and joining rival parties for personal benefits.

The victims of faction politics are questioning their leaders of who will be responsible if the innocent supporters of politicians with vested interests are attacked.

Former deputy chief minister KE Krishna Murthy and former union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, who are allegedly involved in faction violence, have joined their hands forcing the victims of their politics, presently serving jail terms, to reconcile present reality and to question their ideologies.

It is to be recalled that 17 years ago, Kappatralla Venkatappa Naidu, a notorious factionist and a close aide of KE Krishna Murthy, was murdered by his rivals allegedly supported by Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy. Later in 2017, YSRC party leader Churukulapadu Narayana Reddy, a relative of Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, was brutally killed by his rivals reportedly supported by KE family members. Nearly twenty members, who were involved in these murders were convicted, including Maddilety Naidu, a key follower of Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, and are currently undergoing jail term.

However, setting all rivalry aside, Venkatappa Naidu’s daughter Kappatralla Bojjamma has joined TDP, which has fielded Kappatralla’s arch rival, Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy to contest for Dhone MLA seat.

Similarly, in Nandikotkur Assembly segment, there was a long standing faction history between former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy and Gowru Venkata Reddy. As many as fifty people from both sides may have been killed for their rivalry. But now they are supporting each other as Byreddy Shabari (daughter of Byreddy Rajakasekhar Reddy) and Gowru Charitha Reddy (wife of Gowru Venkata Reddy) are contesting from Nandyal MP seat and Panyam MLA seat respectively under TDP banner.

Meanwhile, in Banaganapalli Assembly constituency, Challa Ramakrishna Reddy and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy family had a faction history stretching over three decades. But now both families have almost turned friends.

This unholy nexus between their leaders is not being felt at ground level as followers are still fighting during the poll campaign. The police are facing a tough situation as maintaining law and order situation is becoming a herculean task.

A faction hit Devanakonda villager and follower of KE Krishna Murthy, who wished not to be named, has expressed his doubt and said, “The supporters are still recalling the bitter past filled with violence. The sudden change in attitude of rival leaders has struck the followers. However, supporters decided to maintain their guard and are reluctant to attend poll campaigns of their leaders.”