Andhra Pradesh: Tribal forced to carry son's body for 8 km on shoulders to hilltop village

VISAKHAPATNAM: Left with no means of transportation, a tribesman was forced to carry his son's body on his shoulders for 8 km to his hilltop village China Konela in Rompalle panchayat of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Saara Kothayya and his wife Sita, belonging to the Adivasi community, had migrated from China Konela to Kolluru near Ravulapalem in Guntur district for brick kiln work. Tragically, their 25-month-old infant son Eswar Rao fell ill on Monday and despite treatment by private doctors, he died. The brick kiln owner arranged an ambulance to transport the family and the body of the child from Ravulapalem on Tuesday evening. However, the ambulance driver dropped them off at Vonija village in Vizianagaram district around 2 am on Thursday and left.

Left with no alternative, the grieving parents stayed in the village until morning, and began trekking up two hills around 5 am to reach their village. Kothayya had to carry his son's body on his shoulders during the arduous trek. They reached the hilltop village around 8 am, and later performed the last rites of their son.

CPM Anantagiri mandal secretary S Nagulu and village elders expressed their concern over the plight of tribal families due to lack of adequate infrastructure and healthcare services. They highlighted the lack of accessible roads to hilltop villages, forcing tribal families to undertake challenging journeys during times of distress. They urged the district authorities to prioritise road construction and improve healthcare facilities in remote tribal hamlets.

Speaking to TNIE, CPM district executive member Govind Rao said, "While there is a longer route of 40 km to reach the hilltop village, vehicles usually avoid it, preferring to drop tribals at Vonija due to convenience." Nagulu and village elders appealed to the State government to provide ex-gratia to the bereaved family, emphasising the urgent need for support and infrastructure development in tribal hamlets.