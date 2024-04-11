BJP-JSP contesting unwinnable seats in Kadapa district?

KADAPA : For the last two decades, Kadapa district has become a bastion of the YSR family leaving others to struggle vainly for getting a foothold in this region. First, it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy standing for Congress, who had held the district in his grip and later his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held sway over the district for his own YSRC party.

There was a time when a few Assembly segments in Kadapa had TDP dominating the elections, but over the years, that became a thing of the past. Under such circumstances, TDP gave three seats to its allies to contest the elections. This evoked a sharp criticism from BJP’s State leadership for giving them those seats that are nearly unwinnable.

Out of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the undivided Kadapa district, TDP is contesting seven seats, BJP was given two seats to contest and JSP was given one seat. The saffron party was given Badvel and Jammalamadugu while JSP was given Railway Koduru. In these three constituencies, with YSRC fielding strong candidates, BJP and JSP face tough competition.

Badvel, has remained a bastion of TDP from 1985 till 2004. Veera Reddy Bijivemula, who won the elections from the Congress party in 1967, 1972, and 1983, shifted his loyalties to TDP in 1985. He won the elections at that time but lost to Congress leader Vaddemanu Sivaramakrishna Rao in subsequent elections. However, he regained the seat in the 1994 and 1999 elections, and served as a minister in the TDP government.

After his demise in 2001, TDP seems to have lost grip on the constituency, but in the by-elections, Bijivemula’s daughter K Vijayamma won the elections. However, she lost in 2004 in the YSR wave that swept the Assembly elections. She lost to Congress candidate DC Govinda Reddy. Since then TDP failed to take back the seat. In 2009, Badvel became a reserved constituency for SCs and the Bijavemula family could not contest the seat and remained a force helping the SC candidates of the TDP. In 2009, Kamalamma on the Congress ticket won the elections.